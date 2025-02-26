Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 07:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will offer 'gold cards' for $5 mn path to citizenship, says Trump

Will offer 'gold cards' for $5 mn path to citizenship, says Trump

Lutnick said the gold card actually a green card, or permanent legal residency would raise the price of admission for investors

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he plans to offer a gold card visa with a path to citizenship for $5 million, replacing a 35-year-old visa for investors.

"They'll be wealthy and they'll be successful, and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people, and we think it's going to be extremely successful, Trump said in the Oval Office.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Trump Gold Card would replace EB-5 visas in two weeks. EB-5s were created by Congress in 1990 to generate foreign investment and are available to people who spend about $1 million on a company that employs at least 10 people.

 

Lutnick said the gold card actually a green card, or permanent legal residency would raise the price of admission for investors and do away with fraud and nonsense that he said characterize the EB-5 program. Like other green cards, it would include a path to citizenship.

About 8,000 people obtained investor visas in the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, 2022, according to the Homeland Security Department's most recent Yearbook of Immigration Statistics. The Congressional Research Service reported in 2021 that EB-5 visas pose risks of fraud, including verification that funds were obtained legally.

Investors' visas are common around the world. Henley & Partners, an advisory firm, says more than 100 countries around the world offer golden visas to wealthy individuals, including the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Malta, Australia, Canada and Italy.

Trump made no mention of the requirements for job creation. And, while the number of EB-5 visas is capped, Trump mused that the federal government could sell 10 million gold cards to reduce the deficit. He said it could be great, maybe it will be fantastic.

It's somewhat like a green card, but at a higher level of sophistication, it's a road to citizenship for people, and essentially people of wealth or people of great talent, where people of wealth pay for those people of talent to get in, meaning companies will pay for people to get in and to have long, long term status in the country, he said.

Congress determines qualifications for citizenship, but Trump said gold cards would not require congressional approval.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

