Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 07:52 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Will resign after coalition talks fail: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Will resign after coalition talks fail: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

His announcement on Saturday came a day after the liberal Neos party withdrew from the negotiations with Nehammer's conservative People's Party (OVP) and the Social Democrats (SPO)

Karl Nehammer, Karl, Nehammer, Austrian Chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer's statement comes after he failed to reach an understanding with the Neos party | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has announced that he will resign "in the coming days" as the talks between the country's biggest centrist parties on forming a government without the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) failed, Al Jazeera reported.

His announcement on Saturday came a day after the liberal Neos party withdrew from the negotiations with Nehammer's conservative People's Party (OVP) and the Social Democrats (SPO).

Nehammer said, "After the breakoff of the coalition talks I am going to do the following: I will step down both as chancellor and party chairman of the People's Party in the coming days."

In a video shared on social media accounts, he said that "long and honest" negotiations with the centre-left were not successful despite a shared interest in fending off the gaining far right. He said that his party would not back steps which it believes would harm the economy or new taxes, according to Al Jazeera reported.

 

Karl Nehammer announced that he would enable "an orderly transition" and railed against "radicals who do not offer a single solution to any problem but only live from describing problems".

Also Read

United Nations

In a first, India to chair 68th Session of UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

Gas plan caught in regulatory minefield, New Delhi's ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building nascent natural gas segment

Gazprom stops natural gas flow to Austria on payments issue: OMV utility

Austria flag

Austrian far-right Freedom Party takes lead in election, shows data

Taylor Swift, Taylor

Taylor Swift concerts in Austria cancelled amid terror attack threat

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Olympic bans: A list of countries that were excluded from past Games

While sharing the video statement on X, Nehammar wrote, "We have negotiated long and honestly. No agreement is possible with the SPO on key points. The People's Party stands by its promises: We will not agree to measures that are hostile to performance and the economy or to new taxes. We are therefore ending negotiations with the SPO and will not continue them."

Earlier in September, the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) won the first parliamentary election in its history by getting close to 30 per cent of the vote. However, other parties did not agree to govern in a coalition with the eurosceptic, Russia-friendly FPO and its leader Herbert Kickl. In October, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen asked Nehammer to form a coalition.

Nehammer's statement comes after he failed to reach an understanding with the Neos party. Neos leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger said progress was not possible and that "fundamental reforms" had not been agreed upon.

After the resignation of the chancellor, the OVP is expected to convene to discuss potential successors. The political landscape in Austria remains uncertain, with no immediate possibility of forming a stable government as the political parties have differences with each other, the report said.

Alexander Van der Bellen might now appoint another leader and an interim government as the political parties try to find a way out of the deadlock. The next government in Austria faces the challenge of having to save 18-24 billion euros, according to the European Council, Al Jazeera reported.

Austria has been in recession for the past two years and is experiencing rising unemployment. The budget of Austria stands at 3.7 per cent of gross domestic product - above the European Union's limit of 3 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel, Hezbollah

Fragile Israel-Hezbollah truce holding so far, despite violations

pakistan Flag

4 people killed, 32 injured in blast in southwestern Pakistan's Turbat

President Biden awards Hillary Clinton

Biden honours Hillary, George Soros with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden govt informs Congress of planned $8 bn weapons sale to Israel

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza kill at least 15, say hospital workers

Topics : Austria Europe Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon