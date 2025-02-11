Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / With ceasefire in question, Israel orders to beef up troops around Gaza

With ceasefire in question, Israel orders to beef up troops around Gaza

Netanyahu also ordered officials to prepare for every scenario if Hamas doesn't release hostages this Saturday

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

The preparation plans come after Netanyahu met with his Security Cabinet for four hours on Tuesday to discuss Hamas' threat, which has put the fragile ceasefire agreement in danger. | File Photo: PTI

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the army to beef up troops in and around the Gaza Strip after Hamas threatened to call off a scheduled hostage release on Saturday.

The official said Netanyahu also ordered officials to prepare for every scenario if Hamas doesn't release our hostages this Saturday. 

The preparation plans come after Netanyahu met with his Security Cabinet for four hours on Tuesday to discuss Hamas' threat, which has put the fragile ceasefire agreement in danger.

Under the ceasefire, Hamas has released 21 hostages in a series of exchanges for Palestinian prisoners. But it said Monday it was delaying the next release of three more hostages after accusing Israel of failing to allow enough aid into Gaza under the deal.

 

President Donald Trump has said Israel should cancel the entire ceasefire if all of the roughly 70 hostages held by Hamas aren't freed by Saturday.

The Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a closed-door meeting, was not clear if Netanyahu's order referred to all hostages, or the three scheduled for release on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jim Farley, Ford Motor CEO

Trump's tariffs have added 'a lot of cost, a lot of chaos': Ford CEO Farley

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Ready to keep key rates unchanged for now on high inflation: Fed's Powell

Asteroid Bennu

Massive 47-Foot asteroid set to soar past Earth tomorrow, NASA confirms

Elon Musk

Starlink got $1 mn from USAID over 4 yrs, now Musk is shutting it down

JD Vance, Vance

Trump admin will keep 'ideological bias' out of AI: Vance at Paris summit

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel Hamas Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon