Work on wind power projects in Sri Lanka continues despite protests

Work on wind power projects in Sri Lanka continues despite protests

The cabinet earlier this week decided that the wind power projects under dispute would proceed only after receiving approval from the public

Protesters said authorities had promised measures to mitigate the impact of the 100 MW plant whose construction began in 2021 | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Colombo
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Work on controversial wind power projects in Sri Lanka's northeastern Mannar islands is continuing despite a government announcement that it would implement the disputed projects only with the consent of local residents, activists alleged on Friday.

The cabinet earlier this week decided that the wind power projects under dispute would proceed only after receiving approval from the public.

We will not stop our protests and will continue until we see action in black and white to stop them, Father S Marcus, president of the Mannar Civil Committee, told PTI.

Two privately owned wind power plants, a 20 MW Windscape Mannar and a 50 MW Hayleys Fentons, were scheduled to begin operations in December 2025 and December 2026, respectively.

 

The committee has been protesting for over three months, highlighting the projects' adverse environmental impact on the area.

Marcus said despite the cabinet's announcement, work on the projects had continued.

"The projects would leave the Mannar islands flooded and devoid of trees, he alleged.

Marcus said residents are open to the projects being relocated elsewhere outside the islands.

Protesters said authorities had promised measures to mitigate the impact of the 100 MW plant whose construction began in 2021.

"Taking into consideration the matters forwarded by the public regarding the environment and social issues that have arisen due to these projects, the President has informed the relevant authorities not to implement the wind power projects without the consent of the people living in the Mannar island, a cabinet note issued earlier this week said.

Earlier this year, India's Adani Group announced its withdrawal from a planned 300 MW wind power project in Mannar following a dispute over the government's request to reduce the per-unit purchase price negotiated by the previous administration in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

