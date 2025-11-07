Friday, November 07, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Musk says Tesla needs to build 'gigantic' chip fab plant to meet AI demand

Musk says Tesla needs to build 'gigantic' chip fab plant to meet AI demand

The electric carmaker currently relies on contract chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics, to manufacture its chip designs

Tesla, Elon Musk

Tech giants such as Tesla are competing for greater supply from chipmakers like TSMC, the world’s largest and most advanced semiconductor manufacturer.

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, said on Thursday (local time) that the carmaker will likely need to build a “gigantic” semiconductor fabrication plant to support its artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics ambitions, CNBC reported.
 
Speaking at Tesla's annual shareholders' meeting, Musk said, "One of the things I’m trying to figure out is — how do we make enough chips?”
 
The electric carmaker currently relies on contract chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics, to manufacture its chip designs. The report suggests that Musk is also considering working with Intel to increase its supply. "You know, maybe we'll, we'll do something with Intel", and added that they haven't signed a deal with Intel yet.
 
 
Speaking at the meeting, he said, "But even when we extrapolate the best-case scenario for chip production from our suppliers, it’s still not enough."
 
He added that establishing a gigantic chip fab will likely be needed to achieve the chip volumes the company aims for.

Also Read

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Musk secures historic $1 trn Tesla pay package with shareholder approval

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk the trillionaire? Debate over his Tesla pay package rages

Tesla, Elon Musk

Norway fund to vote against Tesla's $1 trn compensation for Elon Musk

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Tesla hires ex-Lamborghini chief Sharad Agarwal to lead India operations

Xpeng car

Chinese firm begins trial production of flying cars, ahead of Tesla

 

Tesla’s proposed ‘terafab’

 
Musk said Tesla’s proposed semiconductor facility, described as Tesla terafab, could initially produce about 100,000 wafer starts per month, with plans to eventually scale up to one million. In the chip industry, “wafer starts per month” refers to the number of new semiconductor wafers a fabrication plant begins processing each month.
 
In comparison, TSMC says that its annual wafer production capacity crossed the 17 million mark in 2024, or approximately 1.42 wafer starts per month.
 

Rising global chip demand

 
Microchips are the core components that power nearly all modern technologies, from smartphones and cars to robotics. Demand for them has surged with the rise of artificial intelligence.
 
Tech giants such as Tesla are competing for greater supply from chipmakers like TSMC, the world’s largest and most advanced semiconductor manufacturer. 
 

Tesla’s AI and robotics focus

 
Musk's statement highlights Tesla's apparent shift to artificial intelligence and robotics, industries he believes are the future of the global economy. He said, "With AI and robotics, you can actually increase the global economy by a factor of 10, or maybe 100. There’s not, like, an obvious limit."
 
According to a Reuters report, the company is designing its fifth-generation artificial intelligence chip to power its autonomous ambitions.
 
Musk has previously mentioned the AI5 chip and confirmed that Tesla is partnering with Taiwan’s TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung. These AI chips power Tesla’s autonomous driving systems, including its Full Self-Driving software. The company is currently using its fourth-generation chip.
 

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China's exports fall 1.1% in Oct, hit by 25% drop in shipments to US

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK faces tough economic choices as policymakers confront debt, inflation

milk factory amul mother dairy

Facing Trump's tariffs, Swiss farmers find themselves with too much milk

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

Countries at COP30 endorse new fund to pay nations for preserving forests

china Flag, China

China commissions new aircraft carrier as it seeks to extend power

Topics : Elon Musk Artificial intelligence Tesla semiconductor BS web team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon