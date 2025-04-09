Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / World leaders desperate for trade deals amid tariff chaos, claims Trump

World leaders desperate for trade deals amid tariff chaos, claims Trump

Trump's tariffs include massive 104 per cent duties on Chinese goods while dozens of other nations, including the European Union, will face tariffs ranging from 11 per cent to 50 per cent

Trump also announced plans for additional tariffs on pharmaceutical imports. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

President Donald Trump claimed world leaders were "dying to make a deal" with the US and would do anything to secure a pact on tariffs.

I am telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my ass," Trump said during a speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner on Tuesday.

The president, who imposed a wide range of tariffs on various countries and triggered a global trade war, said: They are dying to make a deal. 'Please, please sir, make a deal. I'll do anything sir'.

Many new tariffs, announced by Trump on April 2, took effect on Wednesday morning.

 

Trump's tariffs include massive 104 per cent duties on Chinese goods while dozens of other nations, including the European Union, will face tariffs ranging from 11 per cent to 50 per cent.

Trump also announced plans for additional tariffs on pharmaceutical imports.

We're going to tariff our pharmaceuticals and once we do that they're going to come rushing back into our country because we're the big market, Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

We're going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals. When they hear that, they will leave China. They will leave other places because they have to sell most of their product is sold here and they're going to be opening up their plants all over the place.

The president gave no details on the pharmaceutical tariffs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

