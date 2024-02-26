Sensex (    %)
                        
World NGO Day 2024: History, Theme, Importance, Quotes and Wishes

World NGO Day recognises the attempts of the NGOs to give humanitarian guidance, promote social justice, and commitments made in different fields

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Feb 26 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

World NGO Day is an event to celebrate the contributions made by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) worldwide. It is celebrated every year on February 27. The day was formally proposed and recognised in 2010 and announced in 2012.
According to the official website, World NGO Day was observed for the first time by the United Nations, the European Union and other global organisations in 2014. 
It is the brainchild of Latvian-British philanthropist Marcis Skadmanis, according to the official website. NGOs play a pivotal part in addressing worldwide challenges, upholding human rights, and encouraging sustainable development.

World NGO Day: History 

World NGO Day is celebrated every year on February 27 and this year it will be observed on Monday. World NGO Day was proposed for the first time by the Baltic Sea NGO Forum in 2010. The occasion has been on the plan of the forum since around 2012.
At first, it was just celebrated in nations taking part in the forum, including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany and others. It was only after 2014 that the day was generally observed in different nations, with the support of heads of organizations like the United Nations and the European Union.

World NGO Day 2024: Theme 

The theme for the 2024 World NGO Day is 'Building a Sustainable Future: The Role of NGOs in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).'

Importance of World NGO Day

The day is known for the attempts of NGOs to give compassionate guidance and promote social justice and contributions built in different fields. 
NGOs act as watchdogs, considering governments and enterprises responsible for their activities. Through advocacy, research, and public awareness campaigns, they focus light on injustices, bring issues to light about major problems, and prepare communities to request action.

Happy World NGO Day: Wishes and Quotes 

Wishing all NGOs a day filled with appreciation and recognition for the incredible work you do. Thank you!

"The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members." - Coretta Scott King
To all the NGOs out there, thank you for your tireless efforts and unwavering commitment. Happy World NGO Day!
Happy World NGO Day! Your relentless pursuit of positive change is an inspiration to us all.
"The purpose of human life is to serve and to show compassion and the will to help others." - Albert Schweitzer.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

