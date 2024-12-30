Business Standard

World population will be 8.09 bn on New Year's Day: US census estimates

The 0.9 per cent increase in 2024 was a slight slowdown from 2023, when the world population grew by 75 million people

In January 2025, 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths were expected worldwide every second, according to the estimates. | Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

The world population increased by more than 71 million people in 2024 and will be 8.09 billion people on New Year's Day, according to US Census Bureau estimates released Monday.

The 0.9 per cent increase in 2024 was a slight slowdown from 2023, when the world population grew by 75 million people. In January 2025, 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths were expected worldwide every second, according to the estimates.

The United States grew by 2.6 million people in 2024, and the US population on New Year's Day will be 341 million people, according to the Census Bureau.

The United States was expected to have one birth every 9 seconds and one death every 9.4 seconds in January 2025.

 

International migration was expected to add one person to the US population every 23.2 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the US population by one person every 21.2 seconds, the Census Bureau said.

So far in the 2020s, the US population has grown by almost 9.7 million people, a 2.9 per cent growth rate. In the 2010s, the US grew by 7.4 per cent, which was the lowest rate since the 1930s.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

