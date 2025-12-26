Friday, December 26, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Merry Christmas to dead terrorists': Trump on ISIS strike, warns more to come

'Merry Christmas to dead terrorists': Trump on ISIS strike, warns more to come

Trump claimed ISIS fighters in northwest Nigeria had been killing civilians, "primarily innocent Christians," and said US strikes would continue if the violence does not stop

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump said he will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. (Photo:PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) commented on a US military strike against Islamic State (ISIS) targets in Nigeria, linking the operation to violence against Christians and warning that further action could follow.
 
The strike coincided with Christmas, a major religious festival for Christians.
 
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said his administration would not tolerate attacks on Christians and that more US strikes would be launched if the violence continued. “Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues,” he wrote.
 

What did Trump say about the ISIS strike in Nigeria?

Trump said the strike was carried out on his orders as commander-in-chief. He claimed ISIS fighters in northwest Nigeria had been “viciously killing” people, “primarily innocent Christians,” and that the violence had reached levels not seen for many years.
 
“Tonight, at my direction, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in northwest Nigeria,” Trump wrote. He added that the US military executed the operation successfully, in a manner only the United States was “capable of doing”.

Also Read

fact check, menopause

What we get wrong about menopause: Gynaecologist busts 13 persistent myths

Donald Trump, Trump

Sleazebags: Trump slams Democrats over Epstein files in Christmas post

Driver

Indian truckers sue California govt over licence cancellations: Key details

Infosys

Infosys offers ₹21 lakh entry-level packages: What freshers need to know

Indian Railways

Railway fare hike kicks in today: Here's how passengers are affected

 
Trump said he had previously warned the militants to stop attacks on Christians or face serious consequences. “Tonight, there was hell to pay,” he said, adding that the strikes were carried out by the Department of War.

Will the US carry out more strikes against ISIS?

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth welcomed the strikes and indicated that further action could follow. In a post on X, he said Trump had made it clear last month that the killing of Christians in Nigeria and elsewhere must stop.
 
He said the Department of War was prepared to act and that ISIS “found out tonight — on Christmas”. Hegseth also thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation and support during the operation.

Why has Nigeria featured in Trump’s warnings on Christians?

Last month, Trump warned that the US could halt aid to Nigeria if its government failed to prevent attacks on Christians. He also said Washington could take direct military action if the situation did not improve.
 
At the time, Trump said the Department of War was being instructed to prepare for possible action and urged the Nigerian authorities to act swiftly to stop what he described as “horrible atrocities”.

More From This Section

Hospital beds

Indian-origin man dies after 8 hour wait for treatment at Canada hospital

A pedestrian during a snowstorm in Chicago on Nov. 29

Snow storm disrupts hundreds of flights at New York City airports

Myanmar flag

Myanmar to hold 1st election in 5 years as criticism of military rule grows

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Turkiye nabs over 100 IS suspects planning attacks on Christmas, New Year

Turkish search and rescue teams arrive to a crash site of a jet carrying Libya's army chief of staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad near Kesikkavak village, Turkey | Reuters

Turkiye examines black boxes for crash that killed Libya's military chief

Topics : Donald Trump Christmas Donald Trump administration Nigeria christian BS Web Reports Terrorsim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAjit Mishra Religare Broking Stocks RecommendationsKunal Kamble, Bonanza - Stocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI todayShyam Dhani Industries IPOAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitRailways Stocks TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon