Home / World News / More than 2 million Afghan refugees still living in Pakistan: UNHCR

More than 2 million Afghan refugees still living in Pakistan: UNHCR

Also in November, over 31,500 Afghan Proof of Registration Cards (PoRs) card holders were sent to Afghanistan through UNHCR's repatriation centres

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

More than two million Afghan refugees are still living in Pakistan despite over a million returning to their country in 2025.

In November alone, 171,055 Afghans returned to Afghanistan, with 37,899 deported through the Chaman, Torkham and Barabcha borders, Dawn reported from the statistics of a UN refugee agency.

Also in November, over 31,500 Afghan Proof of Registration Cards (PoRs) card holders were sent to Afghanistan through UNHCR's repatriation centres.

Heightened Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions in November disrupted humanitarian operations, restricted cross-border movements, and prompted temporary relocation of UN agencies from the Chaman border area.

Despite intensified implementation of the third phase of the Illegal Foreigners' Repatriation Plan (IFRP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the UNHCR and partners ensured that essential and life-saving services were provided, including resumption of women and girls safe spaces and child friendly spaces, continued legal and mental health and psychosocial support.

 

Meanwhile, the handover of refugee health and education facilities to provincial authorities continued in KP and other districts.

The government introduced in September 2023, the IFRP, which has triggered large-scale return of Afghans.

The first and second phases of the plan, implemented in September 2023 and April 2025, respectively, targeted undocumented Afghans and holders of the Afghan Citizenship Cards.

The implementation of these phases saw the return of over 1.1 million Afghans from urban areas and refugee villages as of July 2025.

The third phase, targeting holders of PoRs commenced in September 2025 and has seen close to 166,000 PoR holders returns. To date, over 1.82 million Afghans have returned to their country since the start of the IFRP. In November this year, 171,055 returned to Afghanistan, with 37,899 deportations registered.

The government has also de-notified all 54 refugee villages in KP, Balochistan and Punjab provinces and continues to urge Afghans to return to Afghanistan.

The UNHCR is advocating with the government to grant exemptions to students enrolled in universities. While a formal policy for students has not yet been issued, university students are currently being exempted from the IFRP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Afghanistan Refugees Pakistan UNHCR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

