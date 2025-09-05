Friday, September 05, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Foreign troops in Ukraine would be 'legitimate targets' before deal: Putin

Foreign troops in Ukraine would be 'legitimate targets' before deal: Putin

Putin also dismissed the idea of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine after a final peace deal, saying no one should doubt that Moscow would comply with a treaty to halt its 3-year full-scale invasion

Vladimir Putin

Putin's comments came hours after European leaders repledged their commitment to a potential peacekeeping force (Photo: PTI)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that any foreign troops deployed to Ukraine before a peace agreement has been signed would be considered legitimate targets by Moscow's forces.

Putin's comments came hours after European leaders repledged their commitment to a potential peacekeeping force.

If any troops appear there, especially now while fighting is ongoing, we assume that they will be legitimate targets, he said during a panel at the Eastern Economic Forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

Putin also dismissed the idea of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine after a final peace deal, saying no one should doubt that Moscow would comply with a treaty to halt its 3-year full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

 

He said that security guarantees would be needed for both Russia and Ukraine.

Also Read

The military parade to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat in World War II held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, on Sept. 3

Xi brings together world leaders sick of being pushed around by Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signals upcoming talks with Putin after call with Zelenskyy

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin slams Trump for using colonial-style tactics on India, China leaders

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un in Beijing: What history says about China-North Korea ties

putin, xi, kim, russia, north korea, china

Xi, Putin discuss 'immortality' at China's biggest military parade

The Russian leader's comments follow remarks from French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that 26 of Ukraine's allies have pledged to deploy troops as a reassurance force for Ukraine once fighting ends.

Macron spoke after a meeting in Paris of the so-called coalition of the willing, a group of 35 countries that support Ukraine. He said that 26 of the countries had committed to deploying troops to Ukraine or to maintaining a presence on land, at sea or in the air to help guarantee the country's security the day after any ceasefire or peace is achieved.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, almost eight years after Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Moscow has repeatedly described the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force unacceptable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Soldiers and rescue workers stand by the debris of a passenger bus after it plunged into a precipice in Wellawaya, Sri Lanka, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.AP/PTI

At least 15 killed, many injured as bus plunges over 1000ft in Sri Lanka

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Hindu Kush countries use just 6% of total energy from clean sources: Report

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba

Japan PM Ishiba hails Trump's order to cut tariffs on autos, other imports

Earthquake

Afghanistan hit by series of earthquakes in 24 hrs, latest of magnitude 4.5

Trump, White House dinner, tech CEOs

Trump shifts war claims again, now says he stopped 'three conflicts'

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Zelenskyy UN peacekeeping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon