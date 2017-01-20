Textile products should be kept in minimum possible tax slab under GST

The market in India is projected to cross $ 2.5 billion by 2021, on account of increasing industrialisation, surging consumption of textiles in engineered products and rapidly rising awareness about the benefits of using chemicals.

Apart from this, rising disposable income and increasing living standards are expected to significantly augment demand for in India over the next five years. Government of India has been increasingly focusing on taking initiatives to make the country’s industry more competent on the global landscape.

The Indian textiles industry is extremely varied, with the hand-spun and hand-woven textiles sectors at one end of the spectrum, while the capital intensive sophisticated mills sector at the other end of the spectrum. The decentralised power looms/ hosiery and knitting sector form the largest component of the textiles sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a war against black money and corruption. In an emboldened move, it was declared that the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 Rupee notes will no longer be legal tender from November 8, 2016 midnight. This measure was taken by the PM in an attempt to address the resolve against corruption, black money, terrorism and counterfeit notes. This move is expected to cleanse the formal economic system and discard black money at the same time.

One of the reasons that prompted the Government to demonetize Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes is that their circulation was not in line with the economic growth. As per the Finance Ministry, during 2011-2016 periods, the circulation of all notes grew 40 percent but the circulation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes went up by 76 percent and 109 percent respectively. Relatively speaking, the economy has grown only by 30 percent which is way below the money circulation.

The sudden decline in money supply and simultaneous increase in bank deposits has adversely impacted consumption demand in the economy, though this is considered as a short term effect. This may also have adverse impact on real estate and informal sectors thus leading to lower GDP growth.

After demonetization the industry is waiting for the 2017-18.

The Indian economy was growing at a healthy pace of 7.6percent, when the demonetization drive suddenly slowed down the pace of the economy. Liquidity issues are impacting businesses, especially FMCG sector, automobiles, sector and real estate where the cash transactions were dominant.

Let us look at the impact of this move on the pre expectations for industry in India.

Textiles market

In the light of recent events occurring as a consequence of demonetization, consumer expenses have resulted in a slowdown in domestic demand for apparel and other end-products of industry. industry being one of the most labor intensive industry have been facing the heat of this move. The industry employs about 40 million workers and 60 million indirectly. India's overall exports during FY 2015-16 stood at US$ 40 billion.

The RBI verdict of scrapping Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes has received mixed responses from sector. The organised sector has welcomed the decision as it would streamline the transaction system and would result in transparent business transaction with overseas traders. The decision would increase the usage of electronic clearing system for making payments and would reduce the black transactions significantly. This move has reciprocated in the form of excess inventory accumulation.

On contrary, this decision is setback for unorganised sector of the country that is dependent on domestic market for revenue generation. Restriction of withdrawals from bank did impact the weekly payment to contractual workers in sector. Additionally, constraints on cash withdrawals negatively influenced the procurement of new cotton, yarns and fabric in India.

What will offer?

Aakash Borse, director, Faber Infinite Consulting With the upcoming GST bill the positive impacts of GST on overall economic growth in the next few years and it has been stated that this would make the manufacturing sector more competitive. As far as the sector, being an essential item for the common man, items should be kept under GST with the minimum possible tax slab and special rates.

Demonetization and cashless transactions are the initiatives of honorable Prime Minister and Smriti Irani, Union Minister has encouraged digital payments in industry. Digital India Workshops have been coming up as an initiative to empower workers to make cashless money transactions using electronic devices and channels. These workshops are first of its kind organised in Indian industry.

The ministry is promoting cashless payment within the industry by encouraging workers, artisans and weavers to open bank accounts following the demonetization of high currency notes. More than 5 lakh workers have opened their accounts in the last month, and a large number of them belong to hubs like Tirupur, Bhiwandi and Surat. The government has urged units to go cashless on a priority basis by opening accounts and using unified payments interface (UPI). The ministry of textiles also set up over 900 camps across the country to open bank accounts.

As quoted by Commissioner Kavita Gupta that “The ministry aims to bring all textiles workers in India within the banking fold and enable them to use digital payment transfer apps in the next three months.”

Although the demonetization move has affected the cash flow of the industry and is likely to drive a constraint in the demand for the entire value-chain as stated in reports, but as the demand reverts back to a steady state over the next few months with expected improvement in liquidity, this impact will be neutralised.

