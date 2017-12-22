Best scenes of 2017: Part II

Picking up from where I left in my previous column, here are my favourite scenes from the TV series I binged on this year. Girls: That moment when Adam (Adam Driver) and Hannah (Lena Dunham) realise that the fancy notion of raising a child together is fading, a pregnant pause appears on this otherwise mega chatty series, which is both subtle and intimate. Broad City: Ilana (Ilana Glazer) going to a sex therapist to find a cure for her orgasmic dry spell in the post-Trump era and exorcising all the ghosts while yelling “electoral college” and “huge hands” ...