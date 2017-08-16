Beyond 'Capital'

After Piketty The Agenda for Economics and Inequality Edited by Heather Boushey, J Bradford Delong & Marshall Steinbaum Routledge Harvard University Press 678 pages; Rs 1,099 In the three eventful years since Thomas Piketty’s Capital in the Twenty-First Century — abbreviated in the book under review as C21 — was published, responses to his work have been of four kinds. There is, first, the rapturous: Suggesting that C21 has somehow broken the mould for economics, and forced it to concentrate on questions of inequality. Second, there is the dismayed: ...