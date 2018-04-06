CHESS#1297

The Grenke Classic is under way and it has a great field. The 10-player round robin is headed by Magnus Carlsen and includes Fabiano Caruana, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Levon Aronian, Viswanathan Anand, Niita Vitiugov, Arkady Naiditsch, Georg Meier, Matthias Bluebaum and Hou Yifan. After four rounds, the lead is shared by Caruana, Vitiugov and Vachier-Lagrave, all with 3 points.

Carlsen and Aronian follow with 2.5. The first round clash between Carlsen and Caruana was eagerly awaited. The world champion got an edge but he missed a delicate win in an endgame that looked like a composed problem. ...