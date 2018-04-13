CHESS#1298

Fabiano Caruana is on a roll. The Italian-American Grandmaster has won three really big events in the last six months. First, it was the London Classic, then the Candidates and now the Grenke Classic.

The Candidates sets him up as the challenger for the next title match and it's worth noting that Caruana won in London and the Grenke ahead of Magnus Carlsen. Matchplay is a very different kettle of fish from tournaments. Carlsen must be favourite to defend his title, given his combination of match experience, error-free style and higher rating. But at the least, Caruana should ...