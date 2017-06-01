CIA's first secret war

Book review of 'A Great Place to Have a War'

A Great Place to Have a War America in Laos and the Birth of a Military CIA Joshua Kurlantzick Simon & Schuster 323 pages; $28 The Vietnam War may have ended 42 years ago but no visitor to the three countries of the former French colonial region of Indo-China can ignore its legacy in that country or in Cambodia, where the collateral depredations of the Khmer Rouge are still raw in public memory. Tiny Laos may appear to be an exception. The country’s principal tourist spot, Luang Prabang, is the charming former royal capital on the banks of the ...

Kanika Datta