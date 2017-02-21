Md Siraj asks father to stop driving autos after bagging Rs 2.6 cr IPL deal

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 auction spread smiles in a neighbourhood. There was a good reason too. Mohammed Siraj, the younger son of auto driver Mohammed Ghaus was picked up by for a staggering Rs 2.6 crore.

As reporters made a beeline outside the cricketer's modest rented family house, he explained how he plans to use his money now."My father drove auto all these years but never let financial pressure of the family affect me or my elder brother. A bowling spikes costs a lot and he would just get the best for me. I want to buy a house for them now in a good locality," Siraj told The Quint

While Siraj wants his father to stop driving autos, his father wishes otherwise. "I will drive the auto as long as I have the strength. Why should I depend on sons?" Ghaus was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror

Interestingly, Siraj was often admonished by his mother Shabana Begum who worked as a house maid for showing lack of interest in studies. He discontinued studying while in intermediate, whereas, his brother went ahead to become an IT professional.

"He brought many mementos and sometimes cash prizes as well. However, I never knew he would become so big. It's all God's blessings," the proud mother told Mumbai Mirror after the auction.

Although his family did not keep a track on his career properly, Siraj slowly earned the reputation of a pacer in cricket circle.

The story was different three years ago. Siraj was playing with tennis balls and did not even have a proper cricket ball. After his friends convinced him to play for a league tournament, the young player got a chance to play for Charminar Cricket Club in a two-day game. Siraj performed well and there was no looking back.

In 2015-16 Ranji Trophy season, Siraj ended up with 41 scalps in nine games. This led to his selection in Rest of India for the Irani Cup. Siraj was included in the playing XI when Mumbai's Shardul Thakur was ruled out due to an ankle injury. Siraj failed to take a wicket in the first innings, however, he played a 31-ball 26 at No. 11. He ended with two wickets for 39.

“I remember my first income playing cricket. It was a club match and my maternal uncle was the captain of the team. I got 9 wickets for 20 odd runs in that 25 over game. My uncle was so happy he gave me Rs 500 as a prize. It was a great feeling. But, today when the bid was raised to Rs 2.6 crore, I just went numb,” Siraj told reporters.