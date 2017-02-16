Shah Rukh Khan to host #TedTalks in Hindi, to be called 'Nayi Soch'

TED (Technology, Entertainment, and Design) Talks, the talk series is all set to come to India and in Hindi! After months of hearsay, it is confirmed that Bollywood star will host this Hindi version of popular international show. After hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain and others King Khan is all set to lure the audiences this time with his quick wit at ‘ India: Nayi Soch’.



This is for the first time that TED, a nonprofit organisation has tied up with a major network and star to produce a TV series featuring original in a different language, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The show will air on Star Plus and feature speakers sharing big ideas in TED's signature format of short talks.





will stick to its 18-minute format of experts and influential speakers. SRK will be seen introducing the speakers and engaging with them before and after the talks.

Speaking to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, said, "Star India's legacy of using television as an instrument of social change, and TED's unequivocal drive to showcase simple but unique ideas in an effort to spark debate and conversation are a very powerful combination. I believe ' India: Nayi Soch' will inspire many minds across India. It is a concept I connected with instantly, as I believe that the media is perhaps the single most powerful vehicle to inspire change.”



According to a report of Hindustan Times, Star India Chairman and CEO Uday Shankar told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, “At Star, we have always believed in pushing the boundaries with new ideas, creativity and fresh thinking. Nobody reflects this belief more than TED, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them in bringing the power of ideas to our audiences with India: In an age of high volatility, the role of ideas to fuel positive change cannot be overstated. We are delighted to have share our vision.”



TED is a show dedicated to spreading ideas, usually in form of short talks. . TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Al Gore, Jane Goodall, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani and others. The show began in 1984, as a platform for people to share notions about Technology, Entertainment and Design. TED almost covers all sorts of topics –from business to social to global issues –in over 100 languages.



In the past, two people of Indian-origin –Sugata Mitra (2013) and Raj Punjabi (2017) had won TED prize worth $ 1 million.