Taj Mahal: A monument of gratitude

To what can we attribute the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to demote the Taj Mahal as a tourist attraction? Bigotry? Stupidity? Forgetfulness? It is not easy to say, though given the atmosphere and the times we are living in, the answer is obvious. However, we should not be particularly concerned by this act of spitting at the sun from our Hindutva-minded friends. The Taj needs no marketing and it is one of only three man-made structures that are instantly recognisable anywhere in the world, the other two being the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Eiffel Tower. These ...