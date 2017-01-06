TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Beyond Business » News

Anatomy of murder
Business Standard

Veteran actor Om Puri dies of heart attack at 66

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri died on Friday morning

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Om Puri
Om Puri

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri died on Friday morning of a heart attack at his residence here, a family friend said. He was 66.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who was going to direct the actor in his new movie, told IANS over phone: "It is a very sad news. Om Puriji passed away after a heart attack today morning. He was at his home."

"His body of work in the Indian film industry has been tremendous across the commercial and parallel genres. We've lost a great talent."

Actor Anupam Kher, a close friend of Om Puri, said he had spoken to him just two days ago, and the disheartening news of his demise was broken to him by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Kher described Om Puri as a "kind and generous" person, who spent four decades in showbiz with an undying passion towards his craft.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Veteran actor Om Puri dies of heart attack at 66

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri died on Friday morning

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri died on Friday morning

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri died on Friday morning of a heart attack at his residence here, a family friend said. He was 66.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who was going to direct the actor in his new movie, told IANS over phone: "It is a very sad news. Om Puriji passed away after a heart attack today morning. He was at his home."

"His body of work in the Indian film industry has been tremendous across the commercial and parallel genres. We've lost a great talent."

Actor Anupam Kher, a close friend of Om Puri, said he had spoken to him just two days ago, and the disheartening news of his demise was broken to him by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Kher described Om Puri as a "kind and generous" person, who spent four decades in showbiz with an undying passion towards his craft.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Veteran actor Om Puri dies of heart attack at 66

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri died on Friday morning

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri died on Friday morning of a heart attack at his residence here, a family friend said. He was 66.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who was going to direct the actor in his new movie, told IANS over phone: "It is a very sad news. Om Puriji passed away after a heart attack today morning. He was at his home."

"His body of work in the Indian film industry has been tremendous across the commercial and parallel genres. We've lost a great talent."

Actor Anupam Kher, a close friend of Om Puri, said he had spoken to him just two days ago, and the disheartening news of his demise was broken to him by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Kher described Om Puri as a "kind and generous" person, who spent four decades in showbiz with an undying passion towards his craft.

image
Business Standard
177 22