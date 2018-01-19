What are we reading anyway?

My eternal gripe with the smartphone age is that collective humanity seems to have taken a secret vow to not read anything anymore. Tl;dr (too long; didn't read) increasingly looks like the motto of all of us smartphone-toting people.

Publications are pivoting to video and it makes sense because studies say an average human being checks his phone at least 150 times a day. Binge-watching is a badge of honour, while binge-reading seems like an archaic practice these days, like having a Rediff mail account. In such dire times, the incessant social media discourse and the flurry of ...