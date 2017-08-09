70% discounts and more: Flipkart's Big Freedom Sale and Amazon's Great India Sale kick off today

Two big sales, namely Amazon’s Great India and Flipkart’s Big Freedom kick off today ahead of Independence Day.

For the e-commerce giant Flipkart’s sale, electronics, televisions, smartphones and more such products will see hefty discounts. Under ‘Largest Democracy, Legendary Deals’, is offering discounts up to 70 per cent on some products.

Under its exclusive lists of products, is offering Lenovo K5 Note smartphone at an attractive price and 50 per cent flat off on smart watches. has put up 72 hours Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale, along with an extra Rs 1,000 off in exchange offer.

Rival is offering up to 35 per cent off on smartphones and up to 40 per cent off on headphones, Bluetooth headsets and power banks. Maximum of 70 per cent is being given on fashion and home and kitchen appliances. Other electronic appliances can be purchased at a of up to 50 per cent. Additionally, there will be discounts of up to 75 percent off on software products, up to 45 per cent off on tablets and cameras, and up to 35 per cent off on printers and cartridges.

Cash back

buyers can avail additional 10 per cent cash back by paying through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

is offering 15 per cent cash back on payments made through Pay and SBI debit and credit cards on the app and 10 per cent on the website. Prime members will have get the privilege of some deals exclusive to them. There will be cashback of 5 per cent on all email gift cards and about 20 per cent off on gift cards from Clear trip, Pantaloons, BookMyShow and Joyalukkas.

Here are some deals to watch out for:

The Redmi Note 4 comes in three storage and RAM variants – 32GB/2GB, 32GB/3GB, and 64GB/4GB. The top-tier Redmi Note 4 with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 12,999; the mid-range variant with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 10,999; the 32GB storage and 2GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 9,999.

All three variants will go on with an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,000 off and an additional Rs 1,000 off over the regular exchange value. The exchange value depends on the device you want to trade for the Redmi Note 4.

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel XL is a premium smartphone with top-notch features and specifications. The smartphone, which was launched at Rs 67,000, will go on for Rs 48,999.

Moto M

The Moto M, a mid-range smartphone from the Motorola stable, will see a price cut of Rs 3,000. The smartphone, which has a retail price of Rs 15,999, will go on for Rs 12,999.

Other deals

The 32GB storage variant of the iPhone 6 is currently available at Rs 29,500. The smartphone will get a special price under the Big Freedom However, the e-commerce portal has not revealed the special offer price for the iPhone 6.

At a of Rs 1,000, the battery-centric Lenovo K6 Power will go on for Rs 8,999. At a of Rs 2,500, the Lenovo K5 Note will go on for Rs Rs 9,999. The price of 32-inch Sony HD Ready LED Smart TV will go down from Rs 32,900 to Rs 2,999, while the Vu 45-inch UHD Smart TV will cost Rs 3,999 instead of Rs 45,000.

Deals under Amazon’s Great India Sale

Under its Great Indian Sale, would be offering great deals on brands like Canon, Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, UCB, Puma, Adidas, Wrangler, Titan, Marks & Spencer, American Tourister among others.

Apple iPhone: series with the 128GB iPhone 7 in Jet Black is being priced at Rs 58,248, which is a 10 per cent on the original price of Rs 65,200. The 32GB variant of this phone is retailing at around Rs 49,828 on the India website, which is an 11 per cent

The iPhone 6s with 32GB storage space is retailing at Rs 41,990, compared to the original price of Rs 46,900. Finally, the iPhone SE has a price of Rs 24,890 for the 32GB version, though you should look for a better deal on this, given the 128GB variant is also in the market now.

OnePlus 3T with 6GB RAM + 64GB memory gets a of Rs 2,000 on India and is being sold at a price of Rs 27,999.

Moto G5 Plus: India has discounts on the Moto G5 Plus with 32GB storage version retailing at Rs 15,999 compared to the Rs 16,999 original price tag. However, will sell this phone for Rs 14,999 during their The older Moto G 4th Gen with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999 on India.

LG G6: LG G6 is a premium smartphone with top-notch specifications and features. The smartphone, which was launched at Rs 55,000, will go on at a of 31 per cent for Rs 37,789. is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,470 off to users who wish to exchange their old device for the new LG G6.

Lenovo Z2 Plus: Lenovo Z2 Plus is the only budget-level smartphone that boasts of premium specifications and features. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 64 GB internal memory and 4 GB RAM. The premium offering from Lenovo, which was launched at Rs 19,999, will go on at a of 39 per cent for Rs 12,199. is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,917 off to users who wish to exchange their old device for the new Lenovo Z2 Plus.

Customers may also get Rs 5,000 on Lenovo smartphones and up to Rs 1,000 off on Honor smartphone models. While Coolpad phones will be 15 per cent cheaper, InFocus phones will slash off up to 7 per cent in their prices.

TVs, laptops, and more

Prices of Samsung and BPL TVs will be slashed by up to 35 per cent.

Sanyo and TCL televisions will have discounts up to 33 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

Apple, Dell, Lenovo and HP laptops will get 20 per cent cheaper in the

JBL speakers will have a minimum of 45 per cent.

F&D models will have discounts up to 40 per cent.

Philips and Sony speakers will have discounts of up to 45 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

There will be discounts of up to 60 per cent on headphones brands such as Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Philips, Skullcandy.

TP-Link, D-Link, Netgear, and Digisol routers will have discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Powerbanks by Intex, Xiaomi, Ambrane, and Lenovo will be up to 65 per cent cheaper.

Gaming consoles will have a minimum of Rs 2,000, while Apple Watch models will get 20 per cent cheaper.

Fitbit trackers will have discounts of up to 30 per cent, while Samsung wearables will have a flat Rs 2,000

Both and sales will last till 11:59 pm on August 11.