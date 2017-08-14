A majority of Indian workforce prefers to be entrepreneurs, says survey

As being your own employer provides more exciting opportunities, 83 per cent of the Indian workforce says they would love to be an entrepreneur, reveals the findings of Randstad Workmonitor survey. A vast majority of male (81 per cent) and female (85 per cent) respondents said this and globally, 53 per cent of the respondents had this opinion. Also, according to the survey results, entrepreneurial ambition among the workforce is highest in India, with 56 per cent of the overall survey respondents indicating they are considering leaving their current job to start their own business. ...