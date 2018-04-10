AION-JSW's Monnet plan gets 98.97% committee of creditors' voting

The committee of creditors has approved the resolution plan of Monnet Ispat & Energy submitted by the AION-JSW combine by a 98.97 per cent favourable voting.

Sources close to the development said the letter of intent in favour of resolution applicant will be issued shortly. The resolution application will be filed within the 270-day period which is April 13.

The earlier upfront offer for Monnet was Rs 26.50 billion, which has been upped by around Rs 400 million to accommodate the claims approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The total claims made by the lenders against the company were to the tune of Rs 107 billion. However, new claims of around Rs 8.09 billion were admitted as per the instruction of the Mumbai bench of the

Monnet is one of the 12 RBI-mandated for debt resolution under the Insolvency and Code (IBC). So far, resolution applications have been filed for Bhushan Steel and Electrosteel Steels among the RBI-referred cases.

Monnet will add 1.5 million tonnes of steel making capacity to JSW Steel's existing 18 million tonnes. It has an integrated steel plant at Raigarh which produces hot-rolled plates, rebars and structure profiles, and a 230-Megawatt captive power plant in Chhattisgarh.

Monnet is the flagship company of the Monnet Group and has a 0.8 million-tonne sponge iron plant, a 2 million-tonne pellet plant, as well as a 0.96 million-tonne sinter plant. The company also has 7.5 million tonnes of coal beneficiation facilities in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.