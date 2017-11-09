Airtel Infinity vs Vodafone Red: Know plans detail, data rollover and more

To stay ahead of competition in India's neck-and-neck telecom sector, incumbent service providers Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular, as well as new entrant Reliance Jio, have been rolling out new plans and recharge options to retain customers and to add new ones to their networks.

With new plans and recharge options, the telecom operators are also bundling extra data benefits, coupled with data rollover advantage and subscription to premium entertainment apps.

and Vodafone recently announced new with unlimited voice calls (domestic) and other benefits. Here is what they are offering:

Bharti Airtel

India’s leading telecom operator on November 8 announced new postpaid and prepaid plans. The plans are bundled with free domestic voice calls, national roaming calls, data rollover facility and subscription of apps – Wynk music and TV.

The new are part of infinity connections, which ranges from Rs 399 to Rs 999. In all the monthly billing plans – except Rs 399 plan -- the telecom major is offering unlimited domestic calls including outgoing calls during national roaming. The Rs 399 plan offers free local and STD calls but national roaming call charges are applicable.

The new infinity plans have also revised data benefits bundled with each plan. In Rs 399 plan, the company is now offering 10 GB of data – applicable to all network modes 4G, 3G and 2G. In Rs 499, Rs 649, Rs 799 and Rs 999 infinity plans, the company is offering 20 GB, 30 GB, 40 GB and 50 GB data, respectively.

All the newly introduced infinity come with the data rollover benefit, which allows users to carry forward their unused monthly data – up to 200 GB -- to next month billing cycle ensuring no wastage of leftover data balance at the end of billing cycle.

Vodafone

A day before Airtel, Vodafone India announced a new range of bundled with free domestic voice calls, national roaming, data rollover facility and subscription to entertainment services – Magster, Netflix and Vodafone Play.

Dubbed as postpaid plans, the new series ranges from Rs 499 to Rs 2,999 a month. In all the monthly billing plans, Vodafone is offering unlimited domestic calls including national roaming. Also, the plans offer additional data ranging from 20 GB in Rs 499 plan to 200 GB in Rs 2,999 plan.

All the newly introduced RED come with data rollover benefit, which allows users to carry forward their unused monthly data – up to 200 GB -- to next month billing cycle ensuring the data leftover balance does not get waste when the billing cycle gets over.

The operator is also offering free access to digital content and live television services through its Vodafone Play platform, which is available for all plans. Also, the plans include a free subscription to Magzter, a digital newsstand with more than 4,000 magazine publications.

For Netflix fans, the company offers 6 months of free subscriptions on Rs 999 and above monthly tariff plans.

The RED will be available for most of the states in India except Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.