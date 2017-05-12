Airtel offers 250 GB free broadband data to counter JioFibre's freebies

on Thursday unleashed its myHOME promotional offer under which it is giving 5 GB of additional data every month for each connection and digital serviceyou link to your connection.

The Airtel myHOME offer is currently active on My Airtel app and can be availed of by users who have or connection, or service.

Airtel myHOME offer screenshot According to the terms & conditions of the offer, the myHOME offer is valid for users who started availing of services before July 1, 2016. There is, however, a cap on the number of connections that can be bundled. You can bundle up to 25 connections and 25 DTH connections with your broadband service -- that translates into 250 GB of additional broadband data per month.

The latest Airtel offer comes days after rival Reliance Jio said it was testing its Fibrenet broadband service, JioFibre, in 5 major cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Pune and Chennai. Though there is no defined timeline yet for the official launch of the JioFibre broadband service, some details of the offers that the company might give at launch were leaked online a few days ago.