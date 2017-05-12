Airtel offers 250 GB free broadband data to counter JioFibre's freebies

Bharti Airtel
on Thursday unleashed its myHOME promotional offer under which it is giving 5 GB of additional data every month for each postpaid
connection and digital TV
serviceyou link to your Airtel broadband
connection.
Airtel myHOME offer screenshot
According to the terms & conditions of the offer, the myHOME offer is valid for users who started availing of Airtel broadband
services before July 1, 2016. There is, however, a cap on the number of connections that can be bundled. You can bundle up to 25 postpaid
connections and 25 DTH connections with your broadband service -- that translates into 250 GB of additional broadband data per month.
The latest Airtel offer comes days after rival Reliance Jio said it was testing its Fibrenet broadband service, JioFibre, in 5 major cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Pune and Chennai. Though there is no defined timeline yet for the official launch of the JioFibre broadband service, some details of the offers that the company might give at launch were leaked online a few days ago.
The broadband services from Reliance Jio might be launched with a preview offer, which will give complimentary access to JioFibre services for 90 days. Under the complementary plan, the JioFibre broadband services will give a blazing speed of 100 Mbps, along with 100 GB of free data every month, in addition to free access to Jio premium applications. Under this offer, you could get a reduced speed of 1 Mbps after exhausting your monthly quota of 100 GB data.