Airtel pips Reliance Jio in active subscriber additions in April
Airtel pips Reliance Jio in active subscriber additions in April

However, on net basis, RJio continues to add maximum users

Kiran Rathee  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Jio (RJio), which has stormed the 4G market in India, is witnessing a slowdown in subscriber additions and for the first time since September last year, Bharti Airtel has added more active subscribers in a month than RJio.

However, in terms of net additions, RJio continues to add maximum subscribers. The latest entrant added 3.87 million subscribers in April followed by 2.85 million by Airtel, 0.81 million by BSNL, 0.75 million by Vodafone and 0.68 million by Idea.

All the other operators lost subscribers on net basis in April.

As per reports by Goldman Sachs and ICICI Securities, RJio added 0.4 million active or VLR subscribers in April as compared to 2.6 million by Airtel. The active subscriber additions by Jio continue to slow down from September-October period of last year, when it was adding around 16 million subscribers a month.

RJio has witnessed a deceleration in its active subscribers in fourth straight month and as the company has started to charge from April, the deceleration is likely to continue.

However, given the scale of Jio's launch and subsequent additions, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company continues to have the largest share of 34 per cent in the wireless broadband market in April, significantly ahead of the Airtel's 22 per cent.

Goldman Sachs and ICICI Securities have analysed the data by telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for the month of April.

Goldman Sachs said 71.2 per cent of RJio subscribers were active, which is in sharp contrast to Airtel's 97.1 per cent during the month. Although RJio has a subscriber base of 112 million, but its active subscribers stood at 80 million.

As per the research firm, RJio has a 50 per cent market share in 4G smartphone user base in the country but with incumbents responding to RJio's promotions by lowering their own tariffs, incremental subscriber additions for RJio is likely to remain challenged.

"We believe Jio is likely to make its next big push on subscriber additions when it launches a 4G feature phone to target mid-to-low end of industry subscriber base, but until then subscriber additions are likely to remain subdued," Goldman Sachs said in the report.

The report further added that as requests for mobile number portability for the industry in April was 5 million, which is in line with prior months, indicating most subscribers have not yet switched to Jio as their primary mobile number. "This, in our view, is a worrying trend for Jio and if similar trends continue, it could potentially prompt a need for more aggressive tariff/promotions from Jio," it added.

"Despite marginal pricing (3 months complimentary services on Prime membership with recharge of Rs 303 or higher), RJio's active subscribers as percentage of total subscribers is constantly falling with only 71 per cent in April which is disappointing and particularly so in Mumbai and Kolkata circles where it is just 63.1 per cent and 62.8 per cent," ICICI Securities said.

