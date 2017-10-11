Bharti has collaborated with home-grown Karbonn Mobiles to offer a 4G at an effective price of Rs 1,399. Dubbed ‘Mera Pehla 4G smartphone’ by the telecom major, the initiative is aimed at providing affordable 4G to people seeking to move from feature phones to smartphones and experience high-speed internet on the go.

Under the partnership, the Karbonn A40 Indian smartphone, which has a retail price of Rs 3,499, will be offered at an effective price of Rs 1,399. The comes bundled with a monthly pack of Rs 169 from Airtel, which offers generous data and calling benefits.

Karbon A40 India with bundle offer To avail of the bundled with benefits, the customer needs to make a down payment of Rs 2899 for the 4G and make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs 169. The customer will get a cash refund of Rs 500 after 18 months and another Rs 1000 after 36 months, taking the total cash benefit to Rs 1500.

In case the customer does not wish to opt for the Rs 169 bundled plan, she/he has the flexibility of doing recharges of any denomination and validity as per individual requirements. However, to claim the cash refund benefit, recharges worth Rs 3000 must be done within the first 18 months (to claim the first refund installment of Rs 500) and another Rs 3000 over the next 18 months (to claim the second refund installment of Rs 1000).

The ownership of the is completely with the customer and there is no need to return the device to Airtel/Karbonn at any point to claim the cash benefit.

Karbon A40 India and Reliance JioPhone Starting October 11, Karbon A40 India and other smartphones under the ‘Mera Pehla 4G Smartphone’ initiative will be available at leading mobile stores across the country. After sales support for the devices will be provided by the handset manufacturers through their service network.