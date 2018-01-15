Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Pixel 2 XL, Honor 6X, LG Q6 & more

-

Amazon India is gearing up for the next iteration of its ‘Great Indian Sale’, which commences on January 21. During the four-day sale, the e-commerce giant is expected to run discounts, exchange offers, interest free equal monthly installments (EMIs) on credit cards and cashback offers on various products, including smartphones and electronic items. In addition, the e-commerce portal has partnered with HDFC bank for instant cashback of 10 per cent on debit cards, credit cards and EMI transactions. Here are some of the upcoming deals on smartphones: Google Pixel 2 XL The elder sibling in the duo of second-generation Pixel smartphones is among the top flagship device that were launched last year. The phone is expected to be sold at a massive discount during sale and would be available for less than Rs 40,000. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 2 XL: A strong 'nexus' Honor 6X The Honor 6X, a dual-camera set-up-based budget offering from the stable of China-based electronics major Huawei, would be available at a price cut on the 32-GB internal storage model.
The phone would go on sale for less than Rs 10,000.LG Q6 The LG Q6 is a mid-segment smartphone designed on the footprints of flagship LG G6, features futuristic screen and capable camera. The smartphone was launched at Rs 16,999 and would go on sale at a discounted price that would be unveiled on January 21. ALSO READ: LG Q6: Smaller, smarter Micromax Canvas Infinity The first 18:9-screen-based smartphone from the stable of home-grown electronics company Micromax would be offered at a price cut during the sale. It would be available for less than Rs 9,000. ALSO READ: Micromax Canvas Infinity: A winner only for its screen Infocus Turbo 5 Plus The dual rear camera based Turbo 5 Plus from Infocus would be offered at a price cut too, which would be unveiled on January 21. Amazon Great Indian Sale ALSO READ: InFocus Turbo 5 Plus Review: Some hits, some misses but eventually decent
