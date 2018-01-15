Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Pixel 2 XL, Honor 6X, LG Q6 & more

is gearing up for the next iteration of its ‘Great Indian Sale’, which commences on January 21. During the four-day sale, the e-commerce giant is expected to run discounts, exchange offers, interest free equal monthly installments (EMIs) on credit cards and cashback offers on various products, including smartphones and electronic items. In addition, the e-commerce portal has partnered with HDFC bank for instant cashback of 10 per cent on debit cards, credit cards and EMI transactions. Here are some of the upcoming deals on smartphones: Google Pixel 2 XL The elder sibling in the duo of second-generation Pixel smartphones is among the top flagship device that were launched last year. The phone is expected to be sold at a massive discount during sale and would be available for less than Rs 40,000. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 2 XL: A strong 'nexus' Honor 6X The Honor 6X, a dual-camera set-up-based budget offering from the stable of China-based electronics major Huawei, would be available at a price cut on the 32-GB internal storage model.

The phone would go on sale for less than Rs 10,000.