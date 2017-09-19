Apple will on Tuesday released the the iOS 11, which it had unveiled on June 5, for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch users. The new iteration of the operating system makes a complete shift from the previous versions and now utilises latest technologies like artificial intelligence and to power the OS. Here’s a quick look at the top features of iOS 11, time of the new software will release, and the full list of compatible devices.



New features of iOS 11:

Customisable dock, files app and drag & drop make iPad even more powerful

Photo: Apple The iOS 11 makes multitasking on iPads even more powerful, with a new customisable dock that provides quick access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen, and a redesigned app switcher makes it easier to move between pairs of active apps, used in Split View and now Slide Over. The new files app keeps everything in one place, whether files are stored locally, in the iCloud Drive or across other providers like Box, Dropbox and more. And, with drag & drop available across the system, moving images and text is easier than before. The Apple Pencil is more deeply integrated into iPad with support for inline drawing, and a new Instant Notes feature opens Notes from the Lock Screen by simply tapping Apple Pencil on the display.

Experience compelling virtual reality





Apple is introducing a new platform for developers to help them bring high-quality AI- experiences to iPhone and iPad using the built-in camera, powerful processors and motion sensors in iOS devices. ARKit allows developers to tap into the latest computer vision technologies to build detailed and compelling virtual content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more. Apple is introducing a new platform for developers to help them bring high-quality AI- experiences to iPhone and iPad using the built-in camera, powerful processors and motion sensors in iOS devices. ARKit allows developers to tap into the latest computer vision technologies to build detailed and compelling virtual content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more.

Siri becomes more useful

Siri is one of the most popular personal assistants in the world, with more than 375 million active devices accessing Siri each month across 36 countries. Using the latest advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence, new male and female voices are more natural and expressive, adjusting intonation, pitch, emphasis and tempo while speaking, and can translate English words and phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish. Siri extends beyond voice, using on-device learning to deliver more personal experiences and offers suggestions based on personal usage of Safari, News, Mail, Messages and more. For example, as Siri learns topics or places a user is interested in while browsing Safari, they will be suggested when typing in Mail, Messages and other apps.

Enhanced camera and photo features

Photo: Apple With the iOS 11, portrait mode images can be taken with optical image stabilisation, True Tone flash and HDR, so every shot looks even more professional. Live Photos are more expressive with new Loop and Bounce effects that create continuous video loops, while Long Exposure can capture time and movement. In Photos, Memory movies are optimised to play in both portrait and landscape orientation, and more memories, such as photos of pets or birthdays, are automatically created. With iOS 11, Apple introduces a new technology called High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) that reduces the file size of every photo taken with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Drive safe with do not disturb

Photo: Apple iOS 11 introduces a new way to help drivers stay more focused on the road with Do Not Disturb while driving. iPhone can detect when you may be driving and automatically silence notifications to keep the screen dark. Users have the option of sending an auto reply to contacts listed in Favourites to let them know they are driving and cannot respond until they arrive at their destination.

Additional iOS 11 Features

App Store is redesigned to make discovering apps and games easier than ever before. Through in-depth features and interviews, App Store editors will uncover the stories behind iOS developers and the incredible apps and games they create.

offers more customization, enabling quick access to frequently used controls all on one page, and a new Lock Screen delivers a more convenient way to see Notifications all in one place.

One-handed keyboard mode on iPhone makes typing on the go even easier and a new QuickType keyboard on iPad delivers quick access to numbers, symbols and punctuation.

Availability

The iOS 11 will be available as a free software update for iPhone 5s and later versions, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 2 and later versions and iPod touch 6th generation. Person-to-person payments and Cash will be available in the US on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, iPad Pro, iPad 5th generation, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3 and later versions, and Apple Watch.