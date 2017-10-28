Are you a coffee lover? Grab any Starbucks drink for just Rs 100 today

Want to get caffeinated this Saturday? Here's the deal all coffee lovers might have been waiting for. If you thought Starbucks
was a bit too royal for your taste, you can grab tomorrow’s offer with only Rs 100.
Starbucks
across India will be offering coffee for just Rs 100 for a day to celebrate the launch of its 100th outlet and five years in India
Here's what you must know about this offer
— All the beverages (caffeinated or not) will be charged at Rs 100 inclusive of all taxes including GST
— The offer is valid only for today at all Starbucks
India outlets
— It will not be valid on food items
— Starbucks
opens at 8 am in the morning and will close as per the usual timings. However, the timings may differ with different outlets.
— The offer does not include home deliveries at the same cost
— My Starbucks
Rewards GOLD members can get any size of beverage (Short / Tall / Grande / Venti) at Rs 100.
Everyone has a favourite at Starbucks.
You can order Mocha Frappuccino, White Chocolate, Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino, Iced Youthberry, White Tea, Java Chip Frappuccino, Iced Matcha, Espresso Fusion and other short or tall beverages. The offer also lets you choose additional toppings of your choice, all-inclusive in the same amount.
Where:
All outlets of Starbucks
across the country
When: 28 October, Saturday
Offer: All beverages at Rs 100
Tata Starbucks
is a 50-50 joint venture between Starbucks
Coffee Company and Tata Global Beverages. It is opening its 100th store at Mumbai’s Victoria Mills (Kamala Mills) with a series of strategic initiatives that reaffirm its long-term commitment to the market.
“Starbucks
and Tata have hit a century partnership in India with the opening of a hundred stores,” said John Culver, group president, Starbucks
International and Channel Development.
Starbucks
entered India with the opening of its first store at Horniman Circle in Mumbai in 2012. Today, Starbucks
stores are located in six cities, namely Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru.
Starbucks’ 100th store
Tata Starbucks
100th store features a carved wood wall art that honours India’s coffee heritage. The store, which has earthy colours and natural wood materials, is the first Starbucks
in India to serve Starbucks
Nitro Cold Brew, a small-batch cold brew coffee steeped overnight and then infused with nitrogen for a naturally sweet flavour and velvety smooth mouthfeel.
As Tata Starbucks
grows to serve more customers across the country, the company will open three stores in Kolkata in early 2018, including a store at the iconic Park Mansion designed to reflect the Starbucks
coffee heritage.
Golden Sparkle Frappuccino Blended Beverage
In celebration of its fifth anniversary and the opening of its 100th outlet, Tata Starbucks
has also introduced the Golden Sparkle Frappuccino Blended Beverage, which will be available at all its stores across India between October 25 and November 6, 2017.
The Golden Sparkle Frappuccino is espresso blended with rich mocha sauce, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with an elegant gold-sugar dusting.
