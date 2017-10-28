Are you a coffee lover? Grab any Starbucks drink for just Rs 100 today

Want to get caffeinated this Saturday? Here's the deal all coffee lovers might have been waiting for. If you thought was a bit too royal for your taste, you can grab tomorrow’s offer with only Rs 100.

across India will be offering coffee for just Rs 100 for a day to celebrate the launch of its 100th outlet and five years in India

Here's what you must know about this offer

— All the beverages (caffeinated or not) will be charged at Rs 100 inclusive of all taxes including GST



— The offer is valid only for today at all India outlets



— It will not be valid on food items



— opens at 8 am in the morning and will close as per the usual timings. However, the timings may differ with different outlets.



— The offer does not include home deliveries at the same cost



— My Rewards GOLD members can get any size of beverage (Short / Tall / Grande / Venti) at Rs 100.

Everyone has a favourite at You can order Mocha Frappuccino, White Chocolate, Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino, Iced Youthberry, White Tea, Java Chip Frappuccino, Iced Matcha, Espresso Fusion and other short or tall beverages. The offer also lets you choose additional toppings of your choice, all-inclusive in the same amount.

Where: All outlets of across the country When: 28 October, Saturday Offer : All beverages at Rs 100

in India

Tata is a 50-50 joint venture between Coffee Company and Tata Global Beverages. It is opening its 100th store at Mumbai’s Victoria Mills (Kamala Mills) with a series of strategic initiatives that reaffirm its long-term commitment to the market.

“ and Tata have hit a century partnership in India with the opening of a hundred stores,” said John Culver, group president, International and Channel Development.





Because happiness is meant to be shared! ❤️ We are offering all Tall handcrafted beverages at Rs.100/- incl all taxes on 28th October. ‪#Starbucks100 ‬ A post shared by India (@starbucksindia) on Oct 24, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

Starbucks’ 100th store entered India with the opening of its first store at Horniman Circle in Mumbai in 2012. Today, stores are located in six cities, namely Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Tata 100th store features a carved wood wall art that honours India’s coffee heritage. The store, which has earthy colours and natural wood materials, is the first in India to serve Nitro Cold Brew, a small-batch cold brew coffee steeped overnight and then infused with nitrogen for a naturally sweet flavour and velvety smooth mouthfeel.

As Tata grows to serve more customers across the country, the company will open three stores in Kolkata in early 2018, including a store at the iconic Park Mansion designed to reflect the coffee heritage.

Golden Sparkle Frappuccino Blended Beverage

In celebration of its fifth anniversary and the opening of its 100th outlet, Tata has also introduced the Golden Sparkle Frappuccino Blended Beverage, which will be available at all its stores across India between October 25 and November 6, 2017.

The Golden Sparkle Frappuccino is espresso blended with rich mocha sauce, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with an elegant gold-sugar dusting.