Asus ZenBook Flip S convertible laptop launched with 8th Gen Intel Core i7

Taiwanese computer equipment manufacturer Asus has launched the world’s thinnest and lightest 2-in-1 laptop, the ZenBook Flip S, in India at Rs 1,30,990. The laptop, which competes with the HP Envy-series and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, would be available across leading offline retail stores. The sports a 13.3-inch fullHD touch screen display, which supports stylus-based inputs, too, along with minimal bezels around it. The laptop is powered by Intel 8th generation Core i7 processor, clocked at 1.8GHz with a turbo frequency of up to 4GHz. The laptop boots Microsoft Windows 10 out of the box. It does not have discrete graphics memory, but the graphic tasks are managed by Intel UHD Graphics 620 (GPU). The laptop features 16GB LPDDR3 RAM and 512GB SATA3 solid-state drive (SSD). The key highlight of the is its aluminium chassis design, with 360-degree hinge for ease of use.

The laptop sports USB Type-C ports with support for fast charging. In terms of connectivity, it features dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth and a fingerprint scanner. Audio is taken care of by dual stereo speakers certified by Harman Kardon. For a premium laptop, the features backlit keyboard design with 1mm key travel and glass-covered touchpad.