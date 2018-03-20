JUST IN
Asus ZenBook Flip S convertible laptop launched with 8th Gen Intel Core i7

The laptop competes with the HP Envy-series and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and it will be available across leading offline retail stores

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX370)

Taiwanese computer equipment manufacturer Asus has launched the world’s thinnest and lightest 2-in-1 laptop, the ZenBook Flip S, in India at Rs 1,30,990. The laptop, which competes with the HP Envy-series and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, would be available across leading offline retail stores. The ZenBook Flip S sports a 13.3-inch fullHD touch screen display, which supports stylus-based inputs, too, along with minimal bezels around it. The laptop is powered by Intel 8th generation Core i7 processor, clocked at 1.8GHz with a turbo frequency of up to 4GHz. The laptop boots Microsoft Windows 10 out of the box. It does not have discrete graphics memory, but the graphic tasks are managed by Intel UHD Graphics 620 (GPU). The laptop features 16GB LPDDR3 RAM and 512GB SATA3 solid-state drive (SSD). The key highlight of the ZenBook Flip S is its aluminium chassis design, with 360-degree hinge for ease of use.

The laptop sports USB Type-C ports with support for fast charging. In terms of connectivity, it features dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth and a fingerprint scanner. Audio is taken care of by dual stereo speakers certified by Harman Kardon. For a premium laptop, the Zenbook Flip S features backlit keyboard design with 1mm key travel and glass-covered touchpad. The ZenBook Flip S supports fast charging, which – according to the company’s claims – can charge 60 per cent battery in 49 minutes. In terms of battery backup, the laptop claims to have 11 hours of battery life onsingle charge.

Model Name UX370UA-C4195T
LCD Cover Color & Decoration Blue/ Concentric circle
Top Case Color & Decoration Blue/ Sand Blasted
On board processor Intel Core i7-8550U processor 1.8 GHz (8M Cache, up to 4.0 GHz)
Operating System Windows 10 (64bit)
Office Includes 1 month Trial for New Microsoft Office 365 Customers
Display 13.3-inch FHD Touch screen
On board memory LPDDR3 16GB
Memory Max. 16GB
Total System Memory LPDDR3 16GB
Storage SATA3 512GB M.2 SSD
EMMC/ISSD N/A
External video display modes Displayport 1.3
Discrete/Share Share
IGPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Video Camera VGA web camera (Fixed type)
FingerPrint YES
On board Wireless 802.11ac+Bluetooth 4.1 (Dual band) 2x2
USB Port 2x USB3.1 Type C (Gen 1) support Display/Power Delivery
Interface 1x Headphone-out & Audio-in Combo Jack
Weight (Kg) 1.10 KG (with 2 cell battery)
AC Adapter TYPE C
Battery 39WHrs, 2S1P, 2-cell Li-ion
Keyboard type Illuminated Chiclet Keyboard
Security TPM (Firmware TPM)
Supplied Accessories Sleeve & Mini Dock & Stylus

First Published: Tue, March 20 2018. 10:01 IST

