Bajaj Finance Q1 net surges 42% to Rs 602 cr on robust growth in core biz

Bajaj Finance, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) posted a sharp 42 per cent rise in profit to Rs 602 crore during the first quarter of FY18. The better numbers ride on strong growth in the company's core business, evident from a surge in net income (NII) and assets under management (AUM).

The company's total income for the April–June quarter was Rs 3,165 crore, up 39 per cent from Rs 2,282 crore in 2017.

The for the quarter rose 49 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,087 crore from Rs 1,399 crore a year ago. While the it earned rose 38 per cent, its expenditure was up 22 per cent.

The NBFC’s for the quarter stood at Rs 68,883 crore up 39 per cent from Rs 49,608 crore as of Q1FY17, largely due to an increase in rural lending, which was up 132 per cent and consumer lending (43 per cent). Lending to small and medium businesses had the slowest growth, at 17 per cent over the year-ago quarter.

The gross non-performing assets ratio for the June quarter saw a marginal increase of 1.7 per cent against 1.68 per cent in the previous quarter.

Capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.15 per cent as of June 2017. Tier-I capital stood at 14.20 per cent. During the quarter, the company had raised Rs 600 crore by way of Tier-II bonds to augment its capital base.

Provisions for the quarter were Rs 286 crore as against Rs 180 crore in the year-ago quarter. The provisioning coverage ratio stood at 69 per cent as of June 2017.

The company’s board has approved the issue of securities for approximately Rs 4,500 crore to Qualified Institutional Buyers.