State-owned EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) major Ltd posted a profit for the third quarter in a row, riding mostly on projects from non-power sectors such as the Railways and Defence. Its net profit for the quarter ended on December 31, 2016 stood at Rs 93.54 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 1,084.96 crore during corresponding period in FY16.

The firm's total income rose 17 per cent to Rs 6,461.22 crore during Q3FY17. in a public statement said, in the first nine months of the fiscal, it saw its turnover grow 19 per cent to Rs 18,966 crore. For nine months to December 2016, posted a net profit of Rs 280 crore against a loss of Rs 1,215 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of soared 4.65 per cent to trade at Rs 150.70 after announcement of the financial results.

"This has been made possible by a slew of strategic initiatives and cost optimisation measures put in place by the management. Having achieved the immediate target of regaining growth, the company is now enhancing its focus on maintaining its leadership status in the power sector while diversifying in the non-thermal power segment," Chairman and Managing Director said in a media statement.

suffered negative growth for 14 quarters after finally turning around in Q2FY17. Its profits had plunged by 82 per cent during Q12015-16 over the past year, owning mostly to their decrease in sales to the power sector.

The company has an order book of Rs 98,400 crore at the end of third quarter of this fiscal. It is now looking to diversify in new sectors - mostly industrial infrastructure, Railways and Defence.

"As part of this, focus is on creating new verticals within the company to capitalise on the massive infrastructure spending by the government, with a special focus on Indian Railways, defence and other industrial products to drive the next wave of growth," Sobti said.

BHEL's board has approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 40 per cent (Rs 0.80 per share) on the paid up share capital for 2016-17 and interim dividend shall be paid/dispatched on February 22, 2017.