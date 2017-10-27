Biocon Q2 net declines 53% to Rs 69 cr
The Bengaluru-based Biocon saw revenue grow marginally by 3 per cent to Rs 1,019 crore, due to regulatory and tender delays in its biosimilar business
Raghu Krishnan |
http://mybs.in/2UZfeMT
- Four-sided curved ceramic body Smart Phone. Click here
-
- The all new Fortuner TRD Sportivo. Test Drive Now!
- Redefine power & automation with EcoStruxure Grid
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- Adopt the future-ready EcoStruxure Grid
- Sportier Classier Trendier More Fortuner. Click here
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 now available in India
- Full screen display smartphone made for the world. Rs 3599/-
- True SUV True Style. Fortuner. Click here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU