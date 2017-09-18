Bugs render Google Tez slow on launch day, hundreds give one-star rating

Tez, (fast) the India-specific payments app built by turned slow on the first day of its launch on Monday drawing ire from users who complained of an inability to sign up on the hotly anticipated service.

Hundreds of users took to and other social networks to express their displeasure, with a few of them even offering one-star ratings on Google's Play Store. Within a few hours of its launch it had racked up close to 600 one-star ratings and only a few over 700 five-star ratings.

A spokesperson told Business Standard that a large number of failed registrations were due to a surge in the number of users trying to sign up on the service. He added that a team at India was working around the clock to identify and fix bugs that users were unearthing.

The launch also carried weight as Union Finance Minister unveiled the app, highlighting that it gelled well with the government's move to digitise payments and bring in more people into the formal economy.

Typically releases new products through public betas, helping them iron out creases before making it available to the entire public. With Tez, directly made the app available to every user of Android and in India who has an account in any one of the 55 that support

The issues of not having the bandwidth to handle a surge in installs is odd for an organisation such as Google, which has several services that have over a billion active users. Some experts speculate that it could be due to the inadequate infrastructure of the National Payments Corporation of India through which all transactions are routed.

With the launch of Tez, will become the latest high-profile entry in India's space. The company has beaten and its subsidiary from rolling out based services and will go head to head with apps such as BHIM, and even Paytm.

While off to the shaky start, analysts expect the entry of large players such as Google, Facebook, and Truecaller in the space to boost the number of transactions in the country. Overall, this will help the country achieve its goal of curbing unaccounted payments and become a less-cash society.

Google, however, given its keen understanding of individuals, might have some advantages over rivals.

"Google's information about an individual's preferences can play a good role in enabling business to know their preferences and provide offers with interesting options. It tries to address security concerns as well," said D D Mishra, Research Director at Gartner, in an email statement.