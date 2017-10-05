Buy bike, get free goat: Unique scheme by Hero dealer called off due to excess demand

Setting a new benchmark when it comes to festival offers in automobile marketing, a dealer in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district has announced that he would give out one goat for every Hero two-wheeler sold during the four days from October 11 to 14. The offer has generated enormous interest from customers.

With a large number of inquiries coming in, the dealer called off the scheme since it would be difficult to procure enough goats within the timeframe.

Gayatri Motors, a dealer of two-wheelers in Ilayangudi, Sivaganga, had announced the offer on new purchases and exchange of vehicles during the four days. The idea was conceived after brainstorming on how to make its offer different in order to gain more attraction and sales amid competition. The region's Honda dealers are offering free sofa sets with purchases to attract customers, while TVS Motor is yet to come out with an offer, said Venkatasamy, owner of Gayatri Motors.

"We wanted to sell Hero vehicles to the maximum during the festival season and thought about a unique offering. Yesterday (Wednesday), when we announced the booking, on the first day itself, we got more than 100 inquiries and we realised that we might not be able to arrange so many goats in such a short timeframe. So, we have told the customers that we may not be offering the goat," he said. The dealer is planning to come out with another offer before Diwali.

According to sources, the offer would have cost the dealer around Rs 3,000 or more per goat and the availability of goats in bulk was the challenge. Considering that Ilayangudi is a small town, there has been more interest from buyers for a free goat along with a motorcycle.