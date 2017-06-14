Planning to buy a smartphone? Here are the best ones priced under Rs 10,000

In the price-conscious Indian smartphone market, budget smartphones are one of the most sought-after devices. The offerings in this league offer great value for money, without cutting corners on major features like a decent camera, quality display, ample RAM and long-lasting battery.

The budget smartphone segment is inundated with devices manufactured by Chinese and home-grown handset makers. While being spoilt for choice is a happy situation, too many options sometimes confuses us -- which of the many should you buy? Which smartphone is the best bet if you want a bang for your buck?

Business Standard lists out 5 feature-rich budget smartphones that can be a good choice if your budget is Rs 10,000 or less:

Coolpad Cool 1

Coolpad Cool 1 Coolpad Cool 1 is a powerful device co-created by LeEco and Coolpad. The phone has a lot of features offered by LeEco and the cool quotient of Coolpad. It ticks nearly all the right boxes, and that makes the smartphone one of the best in the league. This smartphone sports dual rear cameras with several great features, besides a powerful manual mode. The cameras in Coolpad Cool 1 deliver better results than other smartphones in the price segment .





After launching a variant with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage at the price point of Rs 13,999, the company recently brought another variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The latter version is currently selling on Amazon India for Rs 9,999. At this price point, the smartphone is a steal for people looking for a great camera phone without compromising on other specs.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi has been very active in the Indian handset market for a while now. The company works closely with its fan base and regularly follows-up on demands and needs of the consumer to deliver products of their liking. The Redmi Note 4 is one such smartphone that arguably offers a complete package in itself. The smartphone has well-balanced specifications and boasts 4,100 mAh battery to keep the show running. The is available in three variants – 32GB storage and 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and 3GB RAM, and 64GB storage with 4GB RAM.





The base model of the smartphone, with 32 GB storage and 2 GB RAM, is available for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart. At this price, the smartphone offers great innards and a powerful battery, so it is a great choice for those looking for a smartphone with long-lasting battery life.

Moto G4

Moto G4 Motorola smartphones are always considered a safe bet when one is looking for a good product for a decent price. The brand has a long history of reviving itself by offering great products after being overtaken by rivals. smartphones do not offer fancy stuff but are genuine performers to the core. The same is the case with Moto G4, which offers great specifications, combined with a sturdy build and balanced performance that does not disappoint.





The smartphone is available at Rs 9,999 on Amazon India and is a right buy for someone who does not believe in changing phones very often.

Micromax Yu Yureka Black

Micromax Yu Yureka Black Micromax recently launched the Yu Yureka Black after a quiet gap of months. This smartphone is no champion, but if you are looking for a budget smartphone with decent innards and premium finish, go for it. Available in glossy black and matte black colour variants -- both variants look remarkably good in hand -- the smartphone is available on Flipkart for Rs 8,999. The Yu Yureka Black is a good choice for people looking for a no-frills smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Xiaomi Redmi 4 is a small device with big features. The smartphone offers premium design in a highly durable metallic body that looks compact and elegant. The smartphone is one of the best-selling devices in the budget segment. It is available in three storage and RAM variants – 16 GB storage and 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage and 3 GB RAM, and 64 GB storage with 4 GB RAM.

The variant with 16 GB storage and 2 GB RAM is available for Rs 6,999; the 32GB/3GB one can be bought for Rs 8,999; and the premium variant with 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM can be bought for Rs 10,999. Available on Amazon India and Mi.com, the smartphone is worth every penny and is a good choice for people who want great features on budget.