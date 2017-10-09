Car recalls slow down to a six-year low at 70,000 units in 2017

Car recalls are no longer making headlines in India, the world’s fifth-largest car market. After hitting a record high of almost a million units in the calendar year 2015, recalls are down to just about 70,000 vehicles so far in 2017. This is less than one-tenth of the 772,313 cars recalled in 2016. This is also the lowest number since 2012, when the industry started doing voluntary recalls, and comes even as the volume of sales is on the rise. A total of 2.44 million passenger vehicles (cars, utility vehicles, and vans) have been recalled in the ...