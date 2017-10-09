Car recalls slow down to a six-year low at 70,000 units in 2017

Car recalls are no longer making headlines in India, the world’s fifth-largest car market. After hitting a record high of almost a million units in the calendar year 2015, recalls are down to just about 70,000 vehicles so far in 2017. This is less than one-tenth of the 772,313 cars recalled in 2016. This is also the lowest number since 2012, when the industry started doing voluntary recalls, and comes even as the volume of sales is on the rise. A total of 2.44 million passenger vehicles (cars, utility vehicles, and vans) have been recalled in the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?