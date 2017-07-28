Chinese firms extend dominance in smartphones with 45% local market share

Chinese handset makers have increased their share of the Indian smartphone market to 45 per cent in the June quarter from less than 20 per cent a year ago. Counterpoint Research estimates four Chinese smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Lenovo have more than doubled their combined market share in a year. South Korean electronics major Samsung holds on to the top slot but its market share declined to 24.1 per cent in June from 25.6 per cent a year ago. Xiaomi took the second slot with a 15.5 per cent market share, up 2.5 percentage points from 13 per cent ...