Defence Minister will present the in the presence of top India Inc leaders and bankers at Hotel Taj Mahal in Mumbai on Saturday to celebrate the success of some of their peers who have achieved corporate excellence.

This year’s awards will be given to outstanding organisations and individuals who took their respective fields of operations to newer heights while delivering on scale, sustainability, leadership, and innovation. They were chosen by three separate juries comprising some of the most respected names in India Inc. While the corporate excellence awards were chosen by a jury led by Chairman R C Bhargava, the ‘Banker of the Year’ was selected by a jury led by C M Vasudev. The CSR awards were chosen by a jury headed by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences Chairman S Ramadorai.

The jury chose Chairman and Managing Director as The steelmaker is turning out to be a beacon of entrepreneurship for the rest of India Inc at a time when the economy is going through a slowdown. Betting on the future of India’s steel industry, has emerged as the number one player with a capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum, overtaking the century-old

One of India’s biggest success stories of foreign direct investment in the country, India, won the award. The automaker has changed the way Indians commute, and its hard work has been recognised by the stock market; it has become the seventh-most valuable listed company in the country.

The jury discussed several outstanding individuals who have left a deep and lasting impact on India’s corporate history, but quickly decided on HDFC group Chairman Deepak Parekh as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement award. The Banker of the Year award would be presented to former State Bank of India chairman

Bharat Petroleum Corporation won the award. 3M India bagged the Star MNC of the Year award and Sheela Foam was declared the Star SME of the Year. Education technology player Byju’s was chosen the Start-Up of the Year.

The Social Entrepreneur of the Year award was won by Mathew Spacie, Founder, of Magic Bus, an organisation he set up two decades ago with a small fund, largely put together with his own contribution and that of his friends. Today, Magic Bus affects 400,000 children in 69 districts across 21 states in India.

Mahindra & Mahindra was chosen as the Socially Aware Corporate of the Year. The company has built a strong foundation in the social sector in diverse fields such as education, road safety, farmer livelihoods, eradication of hunger, and many others. The Social Enterprise of the Year award was won by Pradan, both for its reach in terms of programmes underway and its wide and deep network of non-governmental organisations and social entrepreneurs that it has built.