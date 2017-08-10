Facebook to monitor MSME growth in Odisha, launches SheMeansBusiness

Social media giant will monitor the growth of the MSMEs in Odisha after imparting training to them in next one year.

The social networking giant has partnered the Odisha’s department and to train 25,000 entrepreneurs by the end of 2018. The state government has plans to organise hands-on workshops for entrepreneurs and women SHGs on 'Digital Marketing Skills'.

“ will prepare a data base through registrations in which they will take the email ids and mobile numbers of entrepreneurs in all the workshops. After sometime either through personal conversations or through email, they can find out what is the difference has made in the business turnover or profits”, said L N Gupta, additional chief secretary, state department.

today launched its programme in Bhubaneswar, which was attended by about 1,100 women entrepreneurs of the state. The programme of is launched in 16 countries around the world including India. It is designed to reach out to aspiring and established women entrepreneurs to help them build and grow their business online.

“As per Facebook, it is the largest congregation globally under programme. More than 150 entrepreneurs today created their pages and uploaded their products on their profile”, Gupta added.

Speaking on the occasion chief minister Naveen Patnaik said, “I have earlier stressed on the use of the three Ts — technology, and — to bring about transformation in the lives of people. This is amply demonstrated today in the partnership of the government with — a partnership aimed to reduce the digital divide and empower nearly 25,000 entrepreneurs and SHGs over the next one year.”