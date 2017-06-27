Falling iron ore prices a boost for steel producers

Global iron ore prices have been on a continuous decline since the highs of $95 a tonne in February this year to about $56 now, primarily due to slowdown in Chinese demand. Analysts at IIFL highlight that iron ore inventory levels at Chinese ports have risen by 40 per cent over past one year and 15 per cent year-to-date in 2017. The Chinese government had directed steel producers to decrease the metal’s output in a bid to reduce pollution. Thus, while iron ore imports were 8.5 per cent higher during January-April, steel production was comparatively much lower at 4.8 per ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?