Firm prices in Q2 to benefit pan-India cement makers

Cement prices remaining firm on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis in the seasonally soft September quarter (Q2) should accrue benefit for pan-India manufacturers and players focussed on Northern, Eastern and Western regions. Notably, analysts expect prices to hold ground going ahead as well, led by higher demand, thereby benefitting cement markers. Usually, as Q2 witnesses monsoon, prices tend to remain soft. Thus, the increase in all-India cement prices by 1-2.5 per cent y-o-y is surprising. Though demand from the housing segment remains subdued in the monsoon season, government ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?