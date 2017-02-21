Free voice calls, no roaming charges from Apr 1; Jio unveils Rs 303 plan





Enrolment to the plan would cost a one-time fee of Rs 99.



As Industries chairman launched the Rs 303 per month plan for Jio, rival Bharti Airtel shares were seen trading down 2.5%.

will start charging customers from April 1, but will offer sharply discounted prices for a year to those who sign up by the end of March. Customers who sign up by March 31 will be able to use unlimited data and voice services for a year at Rs 303 a month under a special offer, said.













According to the tariff plan, will match the highest selling tariff of other operators and provide 20 per cent more data than what other operators provide.

will also offer Prime Memberships starting from March 1. The customers can enrol for this membership at Rs 99 and can continue enjoying unlimited offering for another 12 months after enrolment.

Prime Members can get this value at an introductory price of only Rs 303/month, effectively just Rs 10/day.

The last date of availing the membership is March 31.

Concerns, however, remain if will be able to retain its subscribers once it begins charging for the services. Analysts say many subscribers are using as a second mobile connection to take advantage of the free data.

Jio's launch came after years of delay and Industries has already invested more than $20 billion into the venture. Industries Chairman on Tuesday thanked all its customers for an unprecedented response in the last six months. The has crossed 100-million customers mark in just 170 days, Ambani said.