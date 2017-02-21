Free voice calls, no roaming charges from Apr 1; Jio unveils Rs 303 plan

Reliance Jio
will start charging customers from April 1, but will offer sharply discounted prices for a year to those who sign up by the end of March. Customers who sign up by March 31 will be able to use unlimited data and voice services for a year at Rs 303 a month under a special offer, Mukesh Ambani
said.
Enrolment to the plan would cost a one-time fee of Rs 99.
As Reliance
Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani
launched the Rs 303 per month plan for Reliance
Jio, rival Bharti Airtel shares were seen trading down 2.5%.
According to the tariff plan, Jio
will match the highest selling tariff of other operators and provide 20 per cent more data than what other operators provide.
Jio
will also offer Prime Memberships starting from March 1. The customers can enrol for this membership at Rs 99 and can continue enjoying unlimited offering for another 12 months after enrolment.
Jio
Prime Members can get this value at an introductory price of only Rs 303/month, effectively just Rs 10/day.
The last date of availing the membership is March 31.
Concerns, however, remain if Jio
will be able to retain its subscribers once it begins charging for the services. Analysts say many subscribers are using Jio
as a second mobile connection to take advantage of the free data.
Jio's launch came after years of delay and Reliance
Industries has already invested more than $20 billion into the venture.Reliance
Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani
on Tuesday thanked all its Reliance Jio
customers for an unprecedented response in the last six months. The Jio
has crossed 100-million customers mark in just 170 days, Ambani said.
Addressing shareholders at Reliance Jio
Digital event, Ambani said, "Seven customers added every single second since launch."
According to the data consumed on Jio, users consumed over 100 crore GB data, more than 3.3 crore GB/day, making India the number one country in mobile data usage.
Jio
was launched on September 5, 2016.
"Jio
carries nearly 5.5 crore hours of video daily on its network. Jio
has more than double the number of 4G base stations when compared to all the other Indian operators put together," Ambani said.
Making big announcement on the event, on all of Jio's tariff plans, all domestic voice calls to any network will always remain free. No roaming charges will be applicable and there won't be black out days either.
Thanking 100 million customers again, Ambani said, "Today I show my gratitude to you, the initial 100 million and to ensure you always continue to get extreme value. We are committed to serving you and winning your confidence every single day. With Jio, your life is digital, and your life is beautiful."
Here are the highlights:
Jio
Prime Members can avail introductory price of only Rs 303/month, effectively Rs 10/day
Jio
to offer free voice calls, no roaming from Apr 1 and double data capacity in coming months
RJio user base has exceeded 100 million
Jio
prime membership fees will be Rs 99 per year
Ambani announces Jio
Prime offer at one-time fee of Rs 99 + 300 Rs per month for unlimited data/voice
By the end of 2018, Jio
network will be present in all the cities, villages and cover 99 percent of the country's population, promises Ambani.
Jio
Jio
provided sustainable employment for 50 lakh people. Last month, Jio
users consumed more than 100 GB of data
will match tariffs offered by existing operators and offer 20% more data in any plan