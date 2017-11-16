Generic drug approvals on the rise in US; 101 applications get nod in Oct

The Food and Drug Administration approved 101 generic drug applications in October – the highest ever in a single month, the agency's commissioner Scott Gottlieb tweeted on Wednesday.

The approvals will help in improving access (to medicines) and increasing competition, he said in the tweet. The increase in approvals come in the backdrop of new policies in the to improve the availability of drugs with limited competition and amid an outcry over price gouging by certain drug makers.

The 101 approvals in October include 14 tentative approvals and these were granted to from India and other countries besides the

Generic drug approvals in the are on the rise and in first ten months of 2017, the drug regulator approved around 763 applications. In the corresponding period last year, around 651 applications were approved.

Indian that earn 30-50 per cent of revenue from the market are also benefiting from the generic push. Since April, top Indian have secured approvals (including tentative approvals) for 203 drugs, according to a recent Edelweiss Securities report. Leading the pack are that got 65 approvals, followed by Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals with 34 approvals, the report said.

On the flipside, however, the rising number of approvals has intensified the competition and hurt the profit margins of competing firms. Consequently, most are reporting single-digit price erosion in the market.