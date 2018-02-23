Merck expects strong growth from India, says executive board member

is increasing its investment in India and introducing products and solutions to support in the country, Udit Batra, executive board member of the 350-year-old German and chemical maker said on Thursday. “We expect strong growth from India. We are ready to bring in India in a meaningful way. We have already done that successfully in other countries,” said Delhi-born Batra who heads the company's life science division. While plans to introduce new anti-cancer in India, the main growth driver for its business in India will come from sale of products and services for biosimilar manufacturing, Batra said. Domestic drugmakers are increasing their focus on biosimilars to tap $90 billion market opportunity in Europe and the US over the next five years. Biosimilars are copies of biologic which are made from living cells. is also enhancing its investment in India and has announced 16 million euros (around Rs 1.2 billion) infusion to develop a chemical manufacturing plant and a distribution centre near The new facilities spread over 12,000 sq metres will come up in 2019 and are the latest of its investments in the country, which includes collaboration laboratory and a shared service centre in Bengaluru. Merck, which clocked global sales of 15 billion euros in 2016, has built and chemical businesses through a string of acquisitions in the last decade.

In India, is present in for over five decades. It sells and through a listed entity while its other businesses are held in privately held subsidiaries. In 2017, the listed entity Ltd generated total revenue of Rs 11.43 billion and a net profit of Rs 9.3 billion.