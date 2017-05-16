Godrej Industries stock hits all-time high on Agrovet IPO approval

Godrej Industries (GIL) stock scaled to an all-time high in Monday's session as the company's board approved the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary - Godrej Agrovet. Even a day later, sentiment was good with the stock up almost 1.4 per cent. Apart from the IPO plans of Godrej Agrovet, there are many other things playing out for GIL.To begin with, Godrej Agrovet's listing should help unlock value. The company operates in the Animal Feed, Agri inputs and Oil Palm businesses and has recently forayed in the lucrative dairy business as well. The company has delivered strong annual growth of 18 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively in its revenues and net profit between FY11-16 and the trend continued in the nine months ending December 2016. Godrej Agrovet has popular brands such as Real Good Chicken (competes with Venky's India), Creamline Dairy Products, among others under its umbrella. It also acquired a stake in plant nutrients and herbicides company - Astec Lifesciences ..

Most of GIL's businesses have been doing well too. Analysts believe both its larger subsidiaries in - Godrej Consumer Products and real estate - Godrej Properties sectors could post strong double-digit growth over the next two to three years. Both these stand to gain market share from their unorganised counterparts post implementation of (GST) and Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act (RERA). Nature's Basket - GIL's online and retail gourmet store brand, too, is growing at a healthy clip. Its differentiated and premium product offerings along with rising consumer preference to shop online are key positives and will drive growth going forward. holds 100 per cent stake in this business and as it gains scale, the parent may consider value unlocking at a later stage, believe analysts.



In this backrop, analysts are positive on the stock and believe flow around as well as continued traction in other businesses will keep the sentiment around stock positive.

