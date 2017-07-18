Govt slaps $3-bn penalty on RIL, Shell, ONGC in oil field arbitration

-
- December 2010: RIL and BG Exploration and Production India Limited referred a number of disputes, differences, and claims arising under two Production Sharing Contracts entered into in 1994 to arbitration against the government. RIL and BG hold 30 per cent stake each in the Panna/Mukta and Tapti fields while the remaining is with state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC).
- May 2012: The arbitration tribunal passed a number of final partial awards, largely in RIL’s favour. This was followed by the government challenging the Tribunal’s awards before the Delhi High Court.
- May 2014: The Supreme Court, however, allowed for arbitration to be carried out in the English courts.
- October 2016: A London-based arbitration panel ruled in the Indian government’s favour over recovery cost from RIL and BG Group for the PMT oilfields. This was an interim award and the final arbitration award was to follow procedural hearings due from December last year. According to sources, the final award was made in the early part of 2017.
